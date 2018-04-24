$1 Million for T&T Athletes Winning Gold at the Olympics, Says Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

“Any one of our nationals who wins a gold medal at the Olympics gets a cheque for a million dollars” – Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

This country’s Prime Minister has given the assurance that athletes in Trinidad and Tobago stand to benefit handsomely if they are successful at bringing home gold for this country, from the Olympic Games. He made the announcement on Monday during a meeting with the Trinidad and Tobago diaspora living in the United Kingdom (UK) at the Amba Hotel Marble Arch in London.

Dr. Rowley added that those achieving silver would be rewarded $500,000TTD while bronze medal winners would receive $250,000 from the government. The Prime Minister explained that government had only recently approved a policy of reward, which outlines how T&T’s athletes should be honoured. He said with respect to other games such as the Commonwealth Games, the rewards set out at different tiers.

It was also announced that there would be other rewards for athletes who are successful at other sporting events that place this country on the world stage.

The Prime Minister’s statement overseas, comes on the heels of his cabinet reshuffle which saw former Sport Minister Darryl Smith removed and former Tourism Minister, Shamfa Cudjoe being made his replacement.

