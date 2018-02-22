1 Million People Petitioned Against New SnapChat Design. Effort Failed.

Snapchat has said its redesign is here to stay, in spite of a petition from more than 1.2 million users begging the company to reconsider and celebrit

Snapchat has said its redesign is here to stay, in spite of a petition from more than 1.2 million users begging the company to reconsider and celebrities such as Kylie Jenner abandoning the platform.

“We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many,” the company said in response to the petition. However, it added, “this new foundation is just the beginning and we will always listen closely to find new ways to make the service better for everyone”.

The petition’s core complaint is that the new update “has not made the app easier to use, but has in fact made many features more difficult … Many ‘new features’ are useless or defeat the original purposes Snapchat has had for the past years.”

In the run up to the redesign, the company’s co-founder and chief executive Evan Spiegel promised it would satisfy concerns (particularly among investors) that Snapchat was too difficult to use. But he also hoped that the redesign could help fix some common problems faced by all social media apps.

For a very long time, we have been trying to clarify, or at least distinguish, the difference between friends and publishers,” Spiegel said in November. “Like, on the Stories page, do you show friends or publishers first? Because our service was really built on this idea of helping friends communicate, we chose friends – and ultimately what that meant is that all of this awesome publisher content was all the way down at the bottom.”

It isn’t just the rank and file of Snapchat’s users who have expressed frustration with the new direction the app has taken. Kylie Jenner, one of the first tranche of celebrities whose fame grew primarily on Snapchat over other social media firms, shared her own disappointment with the app on Twitter: “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me … ugh this is so sad,” she said.

Despite the criticism, Spiegel remains characteristically bolshy about the new design, telling a conference in San Francisco that “some of the complaints we’re seeing reinforce the philosophy.

“One of the complaints we got was, ‘wow I used to feel like this celebrity was my friend and now they don’t feel like my friend anymore’. And we’re like: ‘Exactly. They’re not your friend.’ So for us, even some of the frustrations we’re seeing really validate those changes. And it’ll take time for people to adjust.”

