$1 Million Spent on Infrastructural Repairs to Temporarily House Blind Students in Five Rivers.

The Ministry of Education says it is taking steps to ensure that the students of the School for Blind are accommodated in an environment that is safe and conducive to curriculum delivery.

It says extensive repairs were completed at the old Five Rivers Secondary School to prepare five classrooms to house the visually impaired students, while repairs were also done to modify three other rooms to accommodate the principal’s office and staff room.

The Ministry says it spent approximately one million dollars to adequately address all infrastructural issues to make the facility ready for the students and staff.

In a media release issued on Tuesday, the Ministry said repairs began on September 16th, 2017 and were completed on November 18th.

The eleven students and five teachers were relocated from the temporary accommodation at the National Library in Port-of-Spain to the old Five Rivers Secondary School building.

A School Supervisor I from the St. George East Education District has been assigned to this facility to ensure a smooth relocation process of staff and students.

