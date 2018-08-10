14 Regional Corporations to Be Probed by Central Audit Committee.

Minister of Communications, Stuart Young, says cabinet has taken a decision to allow the Central Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance to probe the operations of the fourteen regional corporations.

The announcement was made at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s this afternoon.

It comes on the heels of advice from the Head of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau, ASP Alva Gordon, at the weekly Police news briefing for Regional Corporations to carry out forensic audits to ensure that their operations are free of corruption.

He cited this approach amid the arrest of ten persons on money laundering and conspiracy related charges involving 22.5 million dollars in fraudulent payment of salaries at the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation, allegedly committed over the period 2011 to 2017.

