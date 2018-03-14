14- Year- Old Girl Among 4 People Murdered in LaBrea. 12 and 8 Year Olds Spared Death.

Police are at this time continuing investigations into the discovery of 4 people who were murdered at a house in La Brea on Tuesday night.

Dead are 35 year old tenant, Abigail Chapman, her 16 year old daughter Olivia, and Olivia’s 14 year old friend, Mickela Mason. 69- year -old retired teacher Michael Scott was also killed. The incident occurred at Khanhai Settlement, La Brea, at a property that was owned by Mr. Scott. Police reports state that the woman and young girls were chopped while Scott appeared to have been bludgeoned to death. Two other children ages 12 and 8, who were also in the apartment occupied by Ms. Chapman, were however spared.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit or culprits in this grizzly murderous act, is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS anonymous hotline at 800-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

