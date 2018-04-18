14-Year-Old Tobago Girl, Missing. Police Request Public Help.

The Police Service is seeking the urgent help of the public in locating fourteen year old Opal Phillips.

Opal, a student of the Scarborough Secondary School, was last seen at her Cinnamon Hill, Scarborough home, around 7:30am on Monday April 16th 2018.

She was reported missing to the Scarborough Police Station, at 6:32am on Tuesday April 17th, 2018, by her mother, Erla Henry Ollivierre.

Opal is of African descent, five feet seven inches tall with a dark brown complexion and a braided hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, multi-coloured skirt and a pair of black shoes with socks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Opal Phillips is asked to contact the police at 999,555, 911, any police station or call 800-TIPS.

