15- Year -Old Chops Concerned Mother on Head, Arms and Chest.

A woman is now hospitalised in a critical condition after she was chopped by her 15-year-old son in Freeport on Thursday.

Public Information Officer Michael Jackman confirmed that an investigation is ongoing into an incident involving a female adult and a male relative.

Reports indicate that the woman got into an argument with her son over his schoolwork.

She was chopped on the head, chest and arms. According to the report, one of the victim’s arms was almost severed.

The boy’s dad reportedly came home around 7:30 am and found the woman bleeding as his son rode off on a bicycle.

Police were contacted and responded and the mother was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

