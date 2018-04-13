$167,000 Ransom Paid for Stuart Young’s Stepdaughter’s Safe Return.

The 24-year-old step daughter of Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, has been freed. Krystiana Sankar had been abducted by armed men while at a friend’s house in Diego Martin last night. News Power Now understands that the family paid a $167,000 ransom for her safe return.

Police say Sankar was released at around 2 am, at Morne Coco Road, where relatives met her and took her to the nearby Four Roads Police Station. She told police she was not harmed. Police said a 33- year- old suspect is in custody.

A media report quoted the Minister as saying:

“I would like to thank the TTPS and all arms of law enforcement for their professionalism and efforts. I also thank all of the citizens of T&T and nationals who offered their prayers, support during a very difficult time. I am happy that Krystiana is safe.”

