17-Year-Old Alleged Murderer to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation Following Baby’s Murder.

There is word that the 17-year-old boy charged with the murder of 15-month-old Racquel George was ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation when he appeared in the Fyzabad Children’s Court on Wednesday.

The house where the child was found unresponsive.

The matter was adjourned to May 14, 2018, pending a psychiatric evaluation of the accused.

Baby Racquel, from Oil Field Road, Palo Seco, was discovered unresponsive by her mother around 9 pm last Wednesday.

The child was taken to the Siparia Health Facility, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted a day later revealed the cause of death to be blunt craniocerebral trauma and multiple blunt traumatic injuries.

