17-Year-Old Alleged Murderer to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation Following Baby’s Murder.

There is word that the 17-year-old boy charged with the murder of 15-month-old Racquel George was ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation when he appeared in the Fyzabad Children’s Court on Wednesday.
The matter was adjourned to May 14, 2018, pending a psychiatric evaluation of the accused.
Baby Racquel, from Oil Field Road, Palo Seco, was discovered unresponsive by her mother around 9 pm last Wednesday.
The child was taken to the Siparia Health Facility, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy conducted a day later revealed the cause of death to be blunt craniocerebral trauma and multiple blunt traumatic injuries.
