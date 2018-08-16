18 People in Trinidad and Tobago Charged with Money Laundering. Over $14 Million USD Seized.

The Financial Investigations Branch says to date it has laid 91 charges of Money Laundering against 18 persons with a value of over TT $14.3 million dollars and US $733,646.

It says the FIB has also successfully forfeited TT418,387.40 , US $ 138,620 and EC $ 28,000.

Deputy Director of the FIB Acting ASP Terrence Pierre provided the update at the TTPS weekly news briefing held at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain Wednesday afternoon.

However, there was no word on any developments regarding possible arrests in the assault against government minister Fitzgerald Hinds during his tour of a section of his constituency in the Beetham Estates Tuesday afternoon.

Police were reported to have said they would examine images of the incident and ho

