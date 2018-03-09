$2.3 Million Upgrade Price Tag Attached to New Inter Island Ferry, Says PM.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley has indicated that minor upgrades and improvements and not repairs are being done on the MV Galleons Passage. The

The vessel left China at the end of February and is expected to arrive in this country in late April.

Dr. Rowley told the House of Representatives this afternoon that the improvements to the fast ferry vessel will cost $2.3 million TT dollars.

He gave the update after being asked by the Member of Parliament for Couva South to inform the parliament of the full list of repairs, which the MV Galleons Passage will undergo in Santiago, Cuba and the associated costs.

