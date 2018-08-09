2 Arrested After Abducting and Threatening 48-Year-Old Casino Worker.

Two men are now in police custody after allegedly abducting a 48-year-old woman from her Diego Martin home.

The incident is said to have taken place around 4 am on Tuesday.

The victim was driving along the Diego Martin Main Road when a white panel van pulled in front of her.

Three men then exited the vehicle, pulled the woman out of her car and threw her into the van.

They reportedly threatened to kill her if she did not hand over the keys to the club she works at, located at Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

A team of officers from the district were driving in the area and saw the commotion.

The officers confronted the group and managed to detain two of the suspects.

The third suspect eluded their capture.

