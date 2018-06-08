2 Venezuelan Women Detained By Immigration Officials.

Two Venezuelan women are now in the custody of the Immigration Division, after being held by officers of the South Western Division, during an anti-crime exercise in the Penal district.

During the exercise, supervised by Sergeant Sheldon Ablacksingh, several drug blocks were searched between 2:00am on Monday June 4th and 7:00am on Tuesday June5th.

There, officers had cause to detain two women, who they suspected of being in the country illegally.

The women, ages 37 and 42, were conveyed to the Penal Police Station and subsequently handed over to officers of the Immigration Division.

