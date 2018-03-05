2 -Year-Old Killed By Falling Mirror In Payless Shoe Store

A 2-year-old child in Atlanta, USA was killed at a Payless store on Friday, after full length mirror in the store, fell on top of her. According to

A 2-year-old child in Atlanta, USA was killed at a Payless store on Friday, after full length mirror in the store, fell on top of her.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ifrah Siddique’s family was shopping at the shoe store on state Route 85 in Riverdale, south of Atlanta. The child had allegedly been exploring near one of the store’s full-length mirrors when there was a crash. Her lifeless body was moments later found in a pool of blood in the store. The incident is said to have occurred at around 8pm on Friday and reports indicate that the mirror was not secure.

In a statement, Payless extended its condolences to Ifrah’s family.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident.”

The store’s statement said it wasn’t releasing additional information “out of respect for the family.”

But relatives said they have many, many questions.

A mirror and window repair truck was parked outside the store on Saturday, WSB-TV reported.

“At least they are fixing it, but still the question is why wasn’t it secured in the first place,” questioned one family member.

“We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again for anybody. We don’t want to see another kid get into this.”

