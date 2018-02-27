20 People Now Homeless As Land Beneath Them Shifts.

Five families have been affected by coastal erosion which occurred at Bamboo Village, Cedros, leaving 20 people homeless. Reports indicate that aro

Reports indicate that around 4:30 pm on Monday, one home suffered cracks, falling apart, as the land moved.

In a domino effect, four other houses were affected. Four out of five homes were completely destroyed.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government posted an update on social media around 9 pm.

It said the Siparia Regional Corporation Disaster Management Unit was on site and that all families were assessed and opted to stay with their relatives until the issue was resolved.

Up to late last night, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services as well as the Councillor for the area, Shankar Teelucksingh, were on site to monitor the situation in efforts to ensure the safety of the villagers.

