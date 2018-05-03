2018 SEA Examination Passes Well, According to Education Ministry.

The Ministry of Education is reporting that the Secondary Entrance Assessment 2018 Examination was successfully conducted in the country today without any disruptions.

It explains that there was a prompt 8:30 am start, except for two centers, where there were slight delays of about 28 minutes.

In a media release this afternoon the Ministry said this is within the normal administration time frame allowed and did not impact on the conduct of the exam.

The release noted that this year a total of nineteen thousand two hundred and eight students registered for the Examination at 545 centers.

It added that the exam was sat by 9741 males and 9467 females.

The Ministry noted that this number included about 325 special needs students who benefitted from concessions such as extra time, sign language interpreter, large print or Braille scripts, preferential seating, provision of a writer or reader.

