21-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Boy.

A 21-year-old Cascade man is today in police custody after he was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and buggery of a 12-year-old boy last Saturday.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Port-of- Spain Criminal Investigations Department (CID), around 10 pm on Monday, while a customer at KFC Southern Main Road, Curepe.

Reports indicate that the victim was walking along Gordon Street, Port of Spain when the suspect pulled up alongside him and ordered him into a grey Kia Sportage SUV at gunpoint.

The child was blindfolded and taken to an unknown location where he was sexually assaulted multiple times.

The suspect faces a number of charges, including common assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, grievous sexual assault and buggery.

