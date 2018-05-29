22- Year-Old Man Remanded into Custody. Police Believe He Intended To Shoot Female.

A man, who allegedly intended to carry out an attack on a woman, has been 22remanded into police custody after appearing before an Arima Magistrate today, charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

22 -year -old Kenton Joseph of Mt. Zion Road, Arima, was denied bail when he appeared before Magistrate Debby-Ann Bassaw in the Arima 1st Magistrates’ Court today.

The matter has been postponed to tomorrow.

Acting on information, officers proceeded to an area in the Arima district, around 1:15am on Sunday in response to a report of a man, armed with a firearm, intending to shoot at a woman.

Upon arriving at the woman’s home, officers detected the suspect, who had concealed himself inside a derelict vehicle abandoned along the roadway.

The officers conducted a search of the man and discovered one Taurus pistol loaded with one round of 9mm ammunition in his possession.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged by PC Aaron Cabralis, of the Arima CID.

