A 22-year-old Maraval man was shot dead in a dirt track off Le Platte Road on Monday morning. Police are now on the hunt for the killer(s) of Kadeem Critchlow, a resident of Le Platte Village, Maraval.

His body was found at around 9:30am on Monday however residents of the area told instigators that they’d heard gunshots at around 11pm on Sunday. They said initial investigations by them, revealed nothing out of the ordinary.

It was not until morning that Critchlow’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigations are now underway.

