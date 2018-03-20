24-Year-Old Aggravated Robbery Suspect, Nabbed By Police.

A 24-year-old St James man is currently in police custody as the main suspect in allegations of an armed robbery.

According to our partners at LoopTT.com, the suspect was arrested on Sunday night by a team of officers from the Port- of- Spain Division.

According to police reports, around 8 pm on Sunday, officers received information of a disturbance near City Gate, Port of Spain and upon arriving they observed the individual driving a silver Suzuki Swift.

Upon spotting the officers, the suspect began to acting suspiciously, which drew the attention of the officers.

The suspect was stopped, questioned and searched, and the officers quickly discovered that the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen on March 14 in Maraval.

In that incident, a woman was tied up as an armed assailant robbed her of her vehicle, as well as cash, and a quantity of jewellery and valuables.

As a result, the suspect was taken into custody and is expected to be placed on identification parades this week.

