24-Year- Old East Port-of-Spain Man Arrested for Marijuana Possession.

A Port- of- Spain man has been arrested and a quantity of marijuana seized, by officers of the Debe Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit, during an anti-crime exercise, conducted in the Gasparillo district.

Officers conducted the exercise along the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of the Gasparillo overpass, around 9:50 am, on Sunday 16th September 2018, during which they had cause to stop and search a gold coloured Mazda 6 motor vehicle with a lone male occupant.

The search resulted in one kilogramme of marijuana being discovered hidden in the vehicle.

The drug has an estimated street value of $10,000.

The suspect; a 24-year-old of East Dry River, Port of Spain, was arrested in connection with the find.

