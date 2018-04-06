24- Year- Old Truck Driver Arrested for Firearm Possession.

One man was arrested and a revolver seized, by officers of the Northern Division Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise, in the San Juan district.

The exercise, coordinated by Acting ACP, McDonald Jacob, spearheaded by Acting Senior Superintendent, Michael Daniel, and including officers of the St. Joseph CID, was conducted between 2:30pm and 6:00pm, on Wednesday.

Based on information, the officers proceeded to Royal Road, St. Joseph, where they had cause to stop and search a three-tonne truck, being driven by a 24-year-old San Juan man.

The search resulted in the revolver being discovered hidden between the driver and passenger seats of the truck.

The man was arrested in connection with the find.

