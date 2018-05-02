25-Year-Old Woman Among Three Murder Accused in Elderly Man’s Killing.

Three persons were expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with the murder of 65-year-old Nicholas George, which occurred on March 3rdthis year.

CHRISTON LOVELACE aka ‘Ton’, 19, and SHANICE ALLEYNE, 25, both of Plover Street, Morvant, along with RUNAKO MAYERS, 19, of Red Hill, Morvant, were charged following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.

Lovelace also faces additional charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Mr. George, a consultant pharmacist, of Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diego Martin, had just driven into his garage around 10:45pm on March 3rdwhen he was attacked by a man who fired several shots at him.

The victim died at the scene.

Separately, a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and buggery of a 12-year-old boy, which occurred on Saturday April 28th.

The suspect, of Cascade, was arrested by officers of the Port-of- Spain Criminal Investigations Department, around 10:00pm while a customer at KFC Southern Main Road, Curepe, on Monday following investigations into the alleged incident.

The victim, of the Port- of- Spain Division, was walking along Gordon Street, Port of Spain, when the suspect pulled up alongside him in a grey Kia Sportage SUV motor vehicle.

At gunpoint, the victim was ordered into the vehicle, blindfolded and taken to an unknown location where he was sexually assaulted multiple times.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

