27-Year-Old Sentenced to 2 Years Hard Labour for San Fernando Jewelry Store Robbery.

A 27-year-old man, believed to be one of the individuals who committed a daring daylight robbery at a jewellery store in San Fernando in March, was sentenced to 24 months hard labour.

The accused was held one week ago while walking along the Naparima/Mayaro Road, Cocoyea, near Amin’s Roti Shop.

At the time, he had a loaded pistol in his possession.

As a result the suspect was detained and a team of officers from the Princes Town CID, led by Sgt Ramlogan, conducted inquiries.

This led the officers to seizing several receipts from the suspect’s home, including pawn tickets for Maraj and Sons Jewellers at Broadway in Port of Spain.

As a result, the 27-year-old, identified as Dwayne Stoute, was charged and brought before a San Fernando Magistrate on Tuesday.

Stoute pled guilty to the offences of receiving stolen goods – items of jewellery totaling $24,500.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and robbery with violence.

He pled guilty to the offences of firearm and ammunition possession, however, he entered a “not guilty” plea to the offence of robbery with violence.

Magistrate Alicia Chankar, who presided over the matter, sentenced Stoute for the offences which he plead guilty to.

For the other charges, Stoute will reappear before the courts on May 14.

