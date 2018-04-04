3 Held By Police in Stolen Vehicle Recovery Exercise.

Three men were held and a revolver and ammunition seized by officers of the Northern Division, during a stolen vehicle recovery exercise in the Sangre Grande district.

Officers conducted the exercise between 11:30am and 6:00pm on Monday, during which they had cause to stop and search a silver Nissan Note motor vehicle, with three male occupants, proceeding west along the Eastern Main Road in the vicinity of Boys Town, Sangre Grande.

The search resulted in one chrome and brown wooden handle Interarms revolver, loaded with six rounds of .38mm ammunition, hidden in the centre console of the vehicle.

The three male suspects; a 29-year-old, 25-year-old and 29-year-old of Morvant, Petit Valley and Diego Martin respectively, were arrested in connection with the find.

In a separate incident, officers recovered a white Hyundai H100 vehicle abandoned in the vicinity of Boys Town, which was reported as stolen in the district on March 31st.

The exercise, coordinated by Acting ACP McDonald Jacob and spearheaded by Acting Senior Superintendent Michael Daniel, included a party of officers from the Northern Division Special Intelligence Unit, St. Joseph Criminal Investigations Department and St. Joseph Crime Patrol.

