30-Year-Old San Juan Man Changes Guilty Plea. Appears In Court, Charged with Assault.

A 30-year-old San Juan man charged with assault and intent to rob, appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate yesterday.

Nolan McIntyre was arrested for allegedly beating a Venezuelan woman and trying to take her purse last week at Sankar Street, Tunapuna.

McIntyre reportedly originally pleaded guilty.

However the magistrate stood down the matter to be heard after midday, and when he reappeared, he changed his plea to not guilty.

He was granted own bail of $7,000.

He was not represented by an attorney.

