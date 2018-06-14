30- Year- Old Would Be Aggressor, Granted Bail on Larceny Charge.

A Gasparillo man, who was instantly subdued by security guards during a brazen robbery attempt against an 83-year-old man at a commercial bank in San Fernando, appeared before a San Fernando Magistrate, charged with larceny.

Jerome James, 30, of Cippy Street, Gasparillo, was granted $60,000 bail, when he appeared beforein the San Fernando 1st Magistrates’ Court today.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday July 11th.

The victim was transacting business at the counter of the bank along High Street, San Fernando, around 9:45am on Monday when a man snatched a bag containing TT$34,354, and attempted to escape.

The security guards quickly subdued the man, who was subsequently arrested by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department.

The cash was recovered and returned to the victim.

PC Anwar Mohammed, of the San Fernando CID, laid the charge.

