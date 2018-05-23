$300K Bail for Businesswoman in Chicken Parts Fraud Case.

A 49- year- Gasparillo businesswoman has been granted $300,000 bail after appearing before a San Fernando Magistrate, charged with two counts of obtaining over $400,000 in chicken parts by use of dishonoured cheques.

Karen Ali, owner of Import Masters Ltd, appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar, in the San Fernando 1st Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer to the charges.

Ali, of Second Street, Harmony Hall, Gasparillo, is alleged to have issued two cheques amounting to $490,970 for two 40 feet long containers of chicken parts from a Gulf View company, sometime between October 4 and 18, 2016.

A report was made by the company to the Fraud Squad South, on March 1, 2017, which led to an investigation being spearheaded by ASP Kent Ghisyawan.

The accused was arrested by the Fraud Squad May 21, 2018, during an anti-crime exercise in Gasparillo.

The matter has been postponed to June 18, 2018.

