31-Year-Old Man Murdered in Barrackpore.

The murder of a 31-year- old man is presently engaging the attention of police investigators.

Dillon “Rasta” Lucas of St Croix Road, Barrackpore tried to intervene in an altercation outside of a club in Debe on Sunday morning.

According to police reports, Lucas was part of a group of friends and relatives who went to Cloud Nine bar and lounge, in Debe on Saturday.

As they were leaving, a group of men began harassing the women in the group.

During this incident, Lucas’ cousin attempted to intervene; however, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed at the man, injuring him to his hand.

Lucas then intervened, and there was said to be a confrontation between the two men.

Lucas who was stabbed three times during this ordeal succumbed to his injuries some time later.

