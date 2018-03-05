35- Year- Old Man Detained After Confessing to Wife’s Murder.

An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the cause of death of a 42-year-old woman, who was found dead in the bedroom of her Freeport home on Saturday a

An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the cause of death of a 42-year-old woman, who was found dead in the bedroom of her Freeport home on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Sumatee Persad of Chickland Road, Freeport.

According to police reports, at about 3 pm on Saturday, a 35-year-old man walked into the Freeport Police Station and told officers on duty that he had just killed his wife.

The police were told that the younger man had strangled her to death.

A team of officers from the division were dispatched to the location given, and when they arrived, they found Persad dead on her bed at home.

The scene was cordoned off and the body was viewed by a district medical officer, who made certain pronouncements, including the fact that the deceased appeared to be frothing from her mouth.

As a result, the body was ordered removed from the scene, and an autopsy is expected to be performed tomorrow to confirm the cause of death.

The 35-year-old man remains in police custody and is said to be aiding with inquiries.

