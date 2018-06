Police are Today searching for a man believed to have been involved in the murder of a 35-year-old St. James woman. Dead is Nadine Smith- a mother of 3.

According to reports, the woman was found around 4:30pm yesterday. Police said her body was found by her three young children. They reportedly arrived to the house to find the door locked and upon breaking in, they discovered Smith’s lifeless body. Her throat had been slit and her head bashed in.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigations, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.

