The University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre has recorded a 4.0 magnitude earthquake just 45 kilometres north of Port-of- Spain.

According to preliminary data, the earthquake occurred around 7:53 pm on Sunday evening.

It was located at latitude 11.07N and longitude: 61.56W at a depth of 21 km 45 km N of Port- of- Spain, 57 km NW of Arima, and 91 km N of San Fernando.

