4 /20 Celebration in Effect Globally. Legalization Still Not In the Cards in T&T.

Both marijuana smokers and non-smokers recognize April 20 or 4/20 as a national holiday for cannabis culture, and this year is no different.

Weed Day as its popularly called, falls on April 20 every year, and while today many around the world including right here in Trinidad and Tobago recognize and commemorate 4/20, few have actually been able to “weed” out just how the date got chosen.

However, the most credible story according to research, traces 4/20 to Marin County, California USA.

In 1971, five students at San Rafael High School would meet at 4:20 p.m by a statue on campus to partake. They chose that specific time because extracurricular activities had usually ended by then. This group — Steve Capper, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel, Larry Schwartz, and Mark Gravich — became known as the “Waldos” because they met at a wall. They would say “420” to each other as code for marijuana.

Meanwhile, speaking with News Power Now, Dr. Parasram also commented on this issue saying that the Ministry of health has been asked to put together a position paper on the matter.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago in 2014 signed on to a CARICOM directive which calls for state consultation on the legalization of marijuana.

Trinidad and Tobago however is yet to bring the issue to the fore with word from the Government indicating that the issue is not atop this administration’s legislative agenda.

