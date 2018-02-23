4 Family Members Charged With Firearm and Ammo Possession

A family of four was expected to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate today, jointly charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition. The famil

A family of four was expected to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate today, jointly charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The family members were arrested on Tuesday after officers of the Central Division executed a search warrant at their Caroni home, during an anti-crime exercise.

63-year- old Deochan Rampersad his wife, 58- year- old Fazali Rampersad his daughter, 30 year old Ayona Rampersad and son, 28 year old Faraz Rampersad all of Frederick Settlement, Caroni, were jointly charged with two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of possession of 163 rounds ammunition.

Faraz faces an additional charge of possession of an army kit.

The exercise, conducted between 3:00am and 8:00am, on February 20th was spearheaded by Snr. Supt. (Ag.) Inraj Balram and coordinated by ASP (Ag.) Richard Smith, and also included officers from the Chaguanas Police Station, Central Division Operations and the Central Division Task Force.

During the exercise, a search warrant was executed at the family’s home and resulted in officers discovering one Beretta pistol, one revolver, 108 rounds of .38 ammunition, seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, 48 12-gauge cartridges, one camouflage army jacket, a ski mask, a pair of handcuffs and other items.

The charges were laid by Sgt. Matthew Haywood of the Chaguanas Police Station on Wednesday February 21st.

