4 NIB Employees Suspended Over Allegations of Maternity Benefit Fraud.

Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Allyson West, tells the Senate four staff members from the National Insurance Board have been suspended as an investigation continues into allegations of maternity benefit fraud.

She said this matter was discovered in September 2017 and the NIB immediately launched an internal probe and a report was simultaneously made to the Fraud Squad of the Police Service.

Minister West said NIB’s investigations so far have confirmed that the total possible exposure is significantly less than three million dollars.

