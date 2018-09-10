4 Persons Returning from Haj Pilgrimage NOT Infected With MERS Says Health Ministry.

The Ministry of Health says it has identified 4 persons who recently attended the Hajj pilgrimage and returned to Trinidad and Tobago with fever cough and other signs and symptoms of respiratory tract infection.

In a press release it explained that because many respiratory tract infections have similar symptoms and considering the association of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS, with a history of travel to the Arabian Peninsula, it has applied standard protocols in the management of these 4 persons.

It said this involved the testing and admitting of these persons to the Caura Chest Hospital pending the results from these tests.

It added that so far, test results indicate that the persons are NOT infected with MERS.

The Ministry is also reminding persons to protect themselves against respiratory infections such as the flu by

Washing hands with soap and water. Covering your mouth and nose with tissue when you sneeze or cough ajnd throw away the tissue and then wash your hands Use hand sanitizers containing at least 60% alcohol.

