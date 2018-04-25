40-Year-Old Laventille Man Arrested After Robbing Woman in El Dorado.

A 40-year-old man from Laventille is today in police custody after robbing a woman as she exited a maxi.

According to police reports, at approximately 4pm on Sunday, the victim, a 47-year-old woman from D’Abadie, was exiting a red-band maxi near Sargeant Street, El Dorado, when she was accosted by the suspect.

Police state that the man grabbed onto a gold chain she was wearing, snapped it from her neck and fled, heading north along Sargeant Street.

His escape, however, was short lived as the police who were immediately notified made their way to Pentecostal Road, Tunapuna, where they confronted the 40-year-old man.

The man, said to be from Upper Mapp Lands, Snake Valley, Laventille, was known to the police.

He was searched and he allegedly had in his possession the gold chain, which is worth an estimated $3,000.

As a result, the 40-year-old was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

He will appear before a Tunapuna Magistrate.

