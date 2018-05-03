40,000 Venezuelans Living in T&T, Reveals Minister Stuart Young.

The government reveals that there are 40,000 Venezuelans living in this country.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, made the revelation during the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s this afternoon.

Minister Young’s announcement comes on the heels of the repatriation of eight –two Venezuelans from this country last month.

Government has insisted that it handled the matter fairly and those repatriated were not forced to do.

Minister Young also confirmed that the Prime Minister held talks with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

This follows the Prime Minister’s objections to statements made by UN representatives here, over the repatriation exercise.

In addition, Minister Stuart Young says in the next two weeks, a cabinet appointed negotiation team will begin critical discussions with energy firms BP and Shell.

He said the team will focus on issues relating to fiscal measures, extensions of production sharing contracts and improved revenues from gas and the Atlantic trains.

