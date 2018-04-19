41- Year-Old Security Guard Shot and Killed Overnight, Near TGI in Port-of-Spain.

Up to 11pm on Wednesday night, police were on the scene of a homicide in Port- of- Spain, where a security guard was shot dead near TGI Fridays.

According to reports,the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Paul Rajcoomar from Belmont.

He is said to be a father of four.

Initial reports state that Rajcoomar, who is attached to Shield Security Services Limited, was fatally shot at about 8 pm tonight near Albion Plaza along Victoria Avenue, Woodbrook.

He was said to have been in the area when he was approached by unknown assailants.

The 41-year-old was shot multiple times about his body.

The assailants then fled the scene.

The police and emergency health services were notified and the wounded man was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Upper Victoria Avenue, was said to have been blocked off to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic as crime scene investigators searched the immediate vicinity of the shooting for spent shells and other items of evidence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

