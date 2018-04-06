43% Occupancy Level During Easter in Tobago.

Chairman of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, Chris James, is reporting that feedback received show an occupancy level of forty-three percent over the Easter holiday period.

He says the association had predicted a thirty-eight percent occupancy rate before the Easter holiday.

Speaking in a News Power Now interview Thursday, Mr. James noted that with a drop in international tourist arrivals many establishments in the sector are depending heavily on the domestic market.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Inter-Island Committee, Diana Haddad, in a News Power Now interview said while the sister isle is not cut off from receiving supplies economic activity is not as vibrant and sustained as it used to be.

Speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, noted that during his recent stay at the Magdalena Hotel in Tobago when he inquired about its occupancy levels he was told that it was above fifty percent.

