Power102FM

$5 Million in Marijuana Trees Destroyed by Police in Brasso Seco District.

0

$5 Million in Marijuana Trees Destroyed by Police in Brasso Seco District.

Marijuana trees with an estimated street value of $5 million TT dollars have been destroyed by officers of the Blanchisseuse and Maracas Bay Police Stations, during a marijuana eradication exercise in the Brasso Seco Paria district, on Friday.

The exercise was conducted between 2:30pm and 6:00pm, during which officers proceeded to a forested area, one hundred feet off the Brasso Seco Main Road.

There they discovered a make-shift camp constructed of bamboo, plastic and galvanize, along with five thousand fully grown marijuana trees and approximately two hundred seedlings in Styrofoam cups.

The trees, seedlings and camp were subsequently destroyed.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

The body of Curtis Pierre is retrieved from Petrotrin’s facility in Point Fortin
500 grammes of Marijuana found in an abandoned building
Anil Roberts seeks to clear the air on Life Sport fiasco

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0