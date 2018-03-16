5 Murdered Overnight. Trinidad and Tobago’s Murder Toll Spirals in First 75 Days of the Year.

The murder toll has escalated in Trinidad and Tobago overnight. Dead are Lyndon Sutherland and Shervon Clarke – residents of Windy Hill, Arouca. They were both shot a short distance from their home.

In South, Trinidad, Alex Anthony was shot dead while at his home at Winston Mahabir Street in Pleasantville around midnight. Separately, in Valencia, another man, Samuel McQuilkin- a 38-year-old, was killed by a bullet at his home.

The murder toll for the year in Trinidad and Tobago now stands at 117.

