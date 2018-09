Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says it cost tax payers $50 million dollars to pay the salaries of officers suspended for alleged misconduct.

Commissioner Griffith made the revelation while addressing the members of the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

He said the TTPS is determined to rid the service of rogue officers and improve the level of professionalism.

