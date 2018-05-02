$50 Million to be Spent on New School Laptop Program, Reveals Education Minister.

Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, reveals that $50 million dollars will be spent to buy laptops for Secondary schools students.

Minister Garcia gave the update while speaking at a news briefing held at the Ministry’s St Vincent Office in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

However, Minister Garcia explained that the students will not be able to carry home the lap tops but will be allowed to use the device under proper supervision and monitoring in their classes.

Separately Garcia also advised that the 15-year-old school boy who allegedly chopped off his mother’s hand at the family’s Carapichaima home last month, may have to be enrolled in a special learning institution.

He revealed that the teen was undergoing counselling from members of the Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education and said he may be enrolled in a special institution where he will be able to receive the necessary help.

He also revealed that the student was not suspended from school.

