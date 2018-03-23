$500 Million Budgeted by Government for New Tobago Airport Terminal.

Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, says $500 million dollars is the budget set by the state for the construction of the new terminal building and associated work at the ANR Robinson International Airport.

He says the tendering process for this project is scheduled to begin in August with the commencement of construction by the end of 2018 and completion before the end of 2020.

Minister Imbert made the disclosure at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s this afternoon.

Mr. Imbert said a committee will be appointed to monitor the project.

