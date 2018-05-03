545 Primary Schools to Administer SEA Today. Everything in Place, Assures Officials.

Many anxious parents and students will set off to the various examination centres this morning as students get ready to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA).

A total of 9,733 boys and 9,452 girls are set to write the exam today.

In Tobago, 943 pupils— 477 boys and 466 girls—will write the exam.

The pupils will know which Secondary school they will attend when the results of the examination are out.

The Ministry of Education says everything is in place at the 545 schools and centres where the exam will be administered to ensure a smooth process.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning Minister in the Ministry of Education Lovell Francis confirmed that all is set for today’s examination.

He also had some advice for the parents of the students doing SEA exams this morning.

Meanwhile, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lyndsley Doodai verified that everything is in place for the exams.

He told News Power Now this morning, that the teachers are ready and he took the time to wish the students well in the exam.

