6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Trinidad and Tobago.

Earthquake damage assessments continue across Trinidad and Tobago this evening after a magnitude 6.8 tremor rattled the island at around 5:31pm.

A number of building structures were damaged, vehicles smashed by falling debris and power outages reported across the country. In neighboring Venezuela where the earthquake started, reports state that the tremor measured at 7.3 on the Richter scale.

Here are some images posted to social media by various persons who experienced the earthquake:

 

Trinidad shaken twice
Two Earthquakes Hit Trinidad in the Wee Hours of this Morning.
3rd Earthquake in a month…

