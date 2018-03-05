65- Year -Old Man Killed In What Police Suspect Was An Attempted Carjacking.

Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who was shot dead on Saturday night in what is believed to have been an attempted carjacking.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas George who lived in the vicinity of the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diego Martin.

Reports indicate that he was accosted by a group of men, during an attempt to relieve him of his vehicle.

During the confrontation, a firearm went off and George was shot.

The assailants fled the scene, and despite the police and emergency health services being notified, George succumbed to his injuries.

