66 Schools Across T&T Remain Closed Today.

Several schools throughout the country will not reopen today as the Government continues repairs following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which rocked the country two weeks ago.

This confirmation comes from Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Minister Garcia, speaking on CNC3 this morning, said 66 schools were identified by school supervisors as having suffered some degree of damage.

Minister Garcia said the Ministry is actively seeking solutions to ensure that the education of students at affected schools is not disrupted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

