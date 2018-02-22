$7 Million Presented By European Union Delegation to Two Civil Society Organizations in T&T.

The delegation of the European Union in Port -of -Spain, presented funds valued at $7 million to two civil society organisations on Wednesday, in acco

The delegation of the European Union in Port -of -Spain, presented funds valued at $7 million to two civil society organisations on Wednesday, in accordance with its mandate to assist national development.

One grant was to the Cropper Foundation, for its work in the area of governance in Transparency and accountability in the country’s Extractive industries. The other was for the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, to assist with programmes for civil society to build capacity in organisations in business in Trinidad and Tobago.

Power 102.1FM’s News Editor Andy Johnson filed this report.

